COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE: First dose appointments available at Cashman Center Feb. 25 and 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s a little late notice, but the Southern Nevada Health District is making additional first dose appointments available at Cashman Center today, Thursday, February 25 and, Friday, February 26. The new dates of openings for people to make appointments is based on clinic capacity. However, you have to be currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled on the Health District website at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/.

Eligible groups include people 65 years of age and older, health care workers, and those in the public safety and security and frontline community support groups.

Second dose appointments are also available at Cashman Center. People who were vaccinated at a Health District or partner clinic and received the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days prior or the Moderna vaccine at least 28 prior are eligible. The first dose of the vaccine starts building protection from the virus that causes COVID-19. The second dose is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer. It is important that everyone is fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccines.

A state-administered call center is available to answer questions and assist those who may need help making appointments. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-401-0946.

For more information about COVID-19, including testing locations, additional vaccine sites, and more, go to www.SNHD.info/covid.