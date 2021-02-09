COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic announced for Wednesday, Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place and people who are 70 and older can sign up for the first round of the Pfizer vaccine.

MLK Jr. Senior Center is hosting the vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 11 and it will take place from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“We are proud to be providing our senior members the hope we have all been striving for,”

says Byron Goynes, the MLK Jr. Senior Center director.

Those who qualify and are interested in receiving the shot will need to call 702-342-8417 to

schedule an appointment. An appointment can also be made online at this link.

The second shot will be given 21 days after receiving the first shot. The appointment will be scheduled at the time of the first shot.

MLK Jr. Senior Center is part of the Economic Opportunity Board providing access to services

and information to improve, enhance and empower their quality of life