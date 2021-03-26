COVID-19 vaccine plays a major role in tourists’ return to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As states across the country expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, more people are traveling. One year ago, the Las Vegas Strip was a ghost town, but if you’ve been to it recently, you can see proof that things are picking back up.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), tourism numbers show more people are coming. Visitation was up 20% in February, with 1,540,000 stopping through. This is about half of what we saw in February 2020, but several thousand up from January 2021.

We are headed in the right direction, with March visitation also expected to be up.

“March, especially, we believe will be stronger than February,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft of the LVCVA. “One, because vaccine distribution has increased, and you are starting to see people feel more comfortable about traveling and being out in groups, and second, March madness has been a big driver.”

8 News Now spoke to visitors on the Strip — and those vaccinated feel better.

“I feel a little bit safer having the vaccination,” said Kevin Currey, visiting from West Virginia. “There is a little bit of relief to it. Getting out and traveling.”

Joan Baker, visiting from South Carolina, shared, “Both of us have been vaccinated one time.”

“I got my first round on Wednesday,” said Princess Brown, visiting from Texas. “It did me in, but I am okay now.”

Those who haven’t been vaccinated feel fine, too, including Christa Currey, visiting from West Virginia.

“I haven’t had my vaccination yet,” she said, “but I still feel comfortable because I feel a lot of people have had their vaccinations.”

“It is what it is,” said Nicholas Blanchard, visiting from California. “Hopefully, things open up with it, and it makes things better.”

April and May are typically big convention months. There have not been any conventions yet this year, but that is changing. A few smaller conventions are planned, but the next major one will be the World of Concrete at the newly built convention center.

“The really big one that is going to be the first major citywide show is the World of Concrete that will be returning in early June,” said Nelson-Kraft. “We will have a couple smaller shows leading up to that.”

Visitors want to see the Vegas they know and love once again.

“We want to see you all come back to life and start making money again,” said Christa.

People who work on the Strip are eligible for the vaccine. 8 News Now has spoken to several people who have told us they feel better with more people coming here after getting their shot, too.