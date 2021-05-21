COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at 16 schools starting June 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adults and children 12 and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines at various middle and high schools around the Las Vegas valley beginning June 1.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, it’s an effort to ensure vaccines sites are convenient and accessible throughout the community. The clinics will also be in the late afternoon making it easier for those who work.

The health district will provide the first doses of the Pfizer vaccines at four schools simultaneously for two days at each location. Second doses will be available at those same schools 21 days later.

Registration for appointments is now available at this link. Walk-ins will be accepted pending clinic capacity.

First dose: Tuesday, June 1, Wednesday, June 2. Second Dose: Tuesday, June 22, Wednesday, June 23:

Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Swainston Middle School, 3500 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30p.m.

Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89141, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sawyer Middle School, 5450 Redwood St., Las Vegas, NV 89118, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First dose: Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4. Second dose: Thursday, June 24, Friday, June 25

Garside Junior High School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89107, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Molasky Junior High School, 7801 W. Gilmore Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Burkholder Middle School, 355 W. Van Wagenen St., Henderson, NV 89015, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First dose: Tuesday, June 8, Wednesday, June 9. Second Dose Tuesday June 29 and Wednesday June 30

Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

West Preparatory Academy, 2050 S. Sapphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First dose: Thursday, June 10, Wednesday, June 11. Second Dose Thursday, July 1, Friday, July 2