COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 65 and older available at UMC’s Encore Las Vegas center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vaccinations for anyone 65 and older are now available at UMC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore Las Vegas. Appointments are required, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

UMC made the announcement today, expanding vaccine offerings and noting that it will continue to vaccinate first-responders and health care workers at the site.

Make an appointment online at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or call 702-789-5160.

Since opening on January 18, the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore Las Vegas has administered approximately 15,000 vaccine doses.

“Our team members at UMC remain committed to safeguarding the health of our community,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. “The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore Las Vegas continues to play a critical role in our ongoing effort to prevent future cases of COVID-19 and eventually bring an end to this unprecedented crisis.”