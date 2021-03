LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mexican Consulate welcomed people on Tuesday, hosting its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic is part of a continuing effort to provide vaccines to traditionally underserved Latino members of the community.

First dose vaccinations were administered the Consulate, at 823 S. 6th St., near Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The clinic featured bilingual Spanish speaking staff.