COVID-19 vaccination site opening March 9 at Heritage Park Senior Facility in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination site next week. It will be located at the Heritage Park Senior Facility at 300 S. Racetrack Road.

The site will be open for first-dose vaccinations on Tuesday, March 9 through Friday, March 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments for second dose vaccinations will be scheduled during your first visit.

The site will offer 500 vaccinations per day by appointment only. All Nevada residents who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine per the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook will be able to sign up for appointments.

Appointments can be made starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 5 by going to the City of Henderson website or by calling the City of Henderson information hotline at (702) 267-4636.