COVID-19 vaccination site at Sun City Anthem Community Center to offer additional appointments next week

HENDERSON, Nev. – The City of Henderson, in partnership with the Sun City Anthem COVID-19 Task Force, says it will offer additional appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations to Nevada residents age 16 and older from Tuesday, April 13 through Friday, April 16 at the Sun City Anthem Community Center.

The Sun City Anthem vaccination site, located at 2450 Hampton Rd., will offer 850 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine per day. However, if you’re a person who wants to get a dose, please make sure you make an appointment. Appointment times are available from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Appointments for the second vaccine dose will be scheduled during the first visit.

Appointments can be scheduled online by visiting the City of Henderson website at cityofhenderson.com/COVID19. Assistance is available for those without internet access by calling the City of Henderson information hotline at 702-267-INFO (4636), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination sites and resources, visit cityofhenderson.com/COVID19.