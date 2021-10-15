COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees at MGM, Westgate begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major deadline on Friday for thousands of local casino employees.

Both MGM and Westgate implemented their own COVID-19 vaccine mandate, requiring workers to show proof of vaccination.

Both companies have their own mandate. MGM’s mandate applies to all area properties for salaried as well as new employees hired after Aug. 30.

Mandatory testing is still in effect for pre-existing hourly employees who don’t want to get vaccinated.

They plan to release vaccine numbers next week.

On Friday, 8 News Now spoke to Sherry Manning, who attended MGM’s most recent job fair at the Boulevard Mall.

Manning says she doesn’t mind the new mandate.

“I told them I was vaccinated and they asked if I had a health card it is the only requirement,” she said. “I think it is a safer way to go, I think it is okay.”

The Westgate policy applies to all non-union workers unless they provide proof of a medical or religious exemption.

Officials at the resort tell 8 News Now, that the vast majority of those employees are to be vaccinated by this weekend.

The Culinary Union supports measures put in place to protect workers, a representative for the union tells 8 News Now they are actively negotiating with gaming companies to have agreements that reflect their health and safety goals.