COVID-19 testing sites make changes due to spike in demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As people get ready to see family for the holiday weekend, many are trying to make sure they don’t help spread COVID-19. The UMC-operated testing sites at UNLV and Texas Station are experiencing a spike in people looking to get tested.

Both locations were forced to change to appointment-only because they were so busy. They noticed the uptick as people rushed to get tested before holiday.

Devon Durr and 13 family members came to UNLV to get tested.

“You want to make sure you and your family are safe,” said Durr. “Just before the holidays come and everybody can be, like, doing activities and not worried about being sick or getting anyone else sick.”

Workers at the UNLV testing site say they’ve averaged 1,500 tests for this whole week. Lines of cars waited at Texas Station on Wednesday, where 1,900 tests were done.

“It relieves a lot of the demand and allows us to meet the public’s needs.”

They understand the need for a test before the holiday, but there are other locations. You will need an appointment for them, and some require you to be showing symptoms or recent exposure for the tests, as well.

“There is also tests that can be given through drug stores, Walmart, private doctors offices and things like that.”

Nevada Health Response is reporting more testing locations, including private practices.

“We are seeing an increase in standard medical practice capability of private provider patient relationship to test instead of doing community-based testing, although community-based testing is continuing to grow, as well.”

Appointments for the UMC locations are booked through the middle of next week. They are closed tomorrow and Saturday but reopen Monday.

Tests done through UMC are free and take a day or two to get results.

More locations are listed on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.