COVID-19 testing site opening at Texas Station due to surge in cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new drive-thru testing site will open at Texas Station Friday morning due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Clark County.

“Come and get tested. Encourage family members to come as a whole. I look forward to seeing this place very busy,” said Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The free testing site is open to anyone, including children. It will open at 8 a.m. and is located on the first floor of the resort’s parking garage on the south side of the property which is located on Texas Star Lane, off of Rancho Drive. Testing will be done using oral swabs administered by clinical staff. The site will operate on a first-come, first served basis. No appointments are needed.

“Clark County is working closely with the state and our community partners to address the increase in COVID-19 cases we are seeing in Southern Nevada,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly, Chairman of the UMC Board of Trustees. “We need to work together to encourage anyone with symptoms to get tested and to stay home if you are sick. We also need everyone to continue practicing all the measures that we know limit the spread of viruses including regular handwashing, wearing face coverings in public places and social distancing.”

People who go for testing are required to wear a face mask and bring ID. Results are expected to be available within 48 hours.

The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

There are also county testing sites located at Cashman Center and UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

The UNLV site, located in the Pavilion Room on the second floor of the Thomas & Mack Center off Tropicana Avenue, operates Sunday through Thursday and is closed Fridays and Saturdays. The Cashman Center site, operated in partnership with the city of Las Vegas, is located in Exhibit Hall A, 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard off Washington Avenue. That site operates Tuesdays through Saturdays and is closed Sundays and Mondays.