COVID-19 testing site opening at Heritage Park Senior Facility in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District to open a COVID-19 testing facility at Heritage Park Senior Facility. Testing will be offered at no charge from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 27, Sept. 4 and Sept. 11.

Appointments are required. You can make one by clicking here.

Both asymptomatic and symptomatic patients of all ages can get tested. There will be a separate entry and exit for those experiencing symptoms to minimize exposure for those who are not.

Tests are self-administered using a nasal swab. If you are getting tested, you must do the following:

Present a valid photo ID

Wear a face covering at all times

Practice social distancing

“Widespread testing remains the community’s best defense to limit the spread of COVID-19 and increases our ability to identify and provide proper treatment to all who have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March in a news release. “Providing a COVID-19 testing location for Henderson residents using our allocation of Coronavirus Relief Funds is one of our top priorities for protecting our most vulnerable residents and mitigating the virus’ impact on the community.”

The city says SNHD will provide positive test results directly to patients, and all other results can be accessed through SNHD’s test results website.