COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station now open — by appointment only

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To accommodate the increased demand for COVID testing, the health department is opening more locations.

One of them — Texas Station – opened Wednesday afternoon and will remain open for 21 days, according to officials with the Southern Nevada Health District. The new locations are going up to help meet the expanded need for testing.

Appointments are required. Click here to get started.

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy said the Texas Station location specifically serves the needs for people living in the northwest valley, it is expected to administer 4,000 tests per day.

“The highest number of COVID positivity rates are coming from right here at 89108, which is strategically why Clark County along with our state and federal partners collectively set up a drive-thru testing operation here,” McCurdy said.

While this is a temporary site, North Las Vegas Deputy Fire Chief Travis Anderson says it’s possible the site could stay open longer, if cases continue to rise.

You can access testing on the first floor of the Texas Station parking garage on Texas Star Lane.

Testing at Texas Station will be scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday – but remember, it’s by appointment only.