COVID-19 testing operation at Thomas & Mack is moving to UNLV Stan Fulton Building

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday, Nov. 24, is the last day COVID-19 testing will be done at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center. According to Clark County and UMC, the testing operation is moving from the Thomas & Mack Center to UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building – International Gaming Institute Building located on the southeast corner of University Drive and East Flamingo Road at 801 E. Flamingo Road.

The new UNLV site is scheduled to open to the public at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

“We appreciate UNLV’s ongoing partnership in providing our community with a convenient location in the center of the Las Vegas Valley for easy and accessible COVID-19 testing,” said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose Commission District includes UNLV. “We are asking the public to not let your guard down as we cope with a new wave of increased cases. We all need to do our part to keep our community safe. Please wear face coverings in public places, keep gatherings small over the holidays, wash hands frequently, and stay home of you are sick.”

Clark County and UMC are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV, and University Police Services. The relocated testing site at UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursdays, when operations resume. The site is closed Fridays and Saturdays.

Please note : All public testing sites, including UNLV, Cashman Center and the drive-thru at Texas Station Hotel & Casino, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and the day after on Friday, Nov. 27.

Parking at UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building is available by access road located to the east of the building on Flamingo Road. An indoor testing area for those with no symptoms will be located in the ballroom on the first floor of the Stan Fulton Building.

Those arriving at the site who are symptomatic will be diverted to a testing area in the courtyard outside the entrance of the building. The public testing sites at UNLV and Cashman Center both accept walk-ins each day as staffing allows, but appointments are recommended.

Appointments at either site can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments. The Cashman Center site, located in Exhibit Hall A, 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard on the north side of the facility off Washington Avenue, operates Tuesdays through Saturdays, and is closed Sundays and Mondays. Face coverings, temperature checks, and social distancing are required at check-in at both sites.