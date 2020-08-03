Indoor COVID-19 testing site opens at Cashman Center Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Tuesday, Aug. 4, COVID-19 testing will begin at Cashman Center allowing people to get tested indoors.

Some of the other COVID-19 testing sites that were outdoors, such as the one in the Texas Station parking garage have closed and reopened at Cashman Center.

Because the testing is indoors, there are markers on the ground for proper social distancing. People will register and check in once they arrive and then be sent to the back section of the room for testing. There are people to administer the tests or a person can choose to self-administer.

Cashman does have a walk-up area for those people without appointments but you can make an appointment on UMC’s website at this link. You can also call to make an appointment (702) 383-2619.

“Our process is now indoors in climate control. We’re friendly, comfortable, and like I said convenient,” said Joseph Virtuso, incident commander, Clark County Fire Department.

Anyone who is experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be separated from those without symptoms.