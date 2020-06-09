COVID-19 testing offered in Sandy Valley this Saturday

A member of medical personnel, wearing a full protective equipment, takes a mouth swab sample from a man to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19 in a drive-in station in Luxembourg, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Luxembourg has launch on Wednesday a nationwide coronavirus testing campaign among its population and commuters. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents of Sandy Valley and Goodsprings will have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 testing for one day this upcoming weekend.

Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District and Community Ambulance to offer free testing from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sandy Valley Community Center, 650 W. Quartz Ave on Saturday, June 13.

There are no appointments needed for Saturday’s testing in Sandy Valley. The county says the walk-up site will have about 200 self-administered nasal swab tests available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Testing will be open to anyone, including children. Clark County is asking patients to wear face coverings and to bring identification as well as provide their phone numbers.

Patients will receive results by phone within a week. All results, positive or negative, are reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.

“It’s important for as many of our residents as possible to be tested for COVID-19 so we can get an accurate picture of how widespread the virus is in Southern Nevada,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, whose Commission District includes Sandy Valley and Goodsprings said. “Without a vaccine, the virus will continue to present a public health threat that we need to stay on top of. The data gathered from testing will help us respond quickly to any cases that emerge.”

Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District and other community partners are offering a variety of COVID-19 testing options to the public.

You can view a calendar listing of COVID-19 testing events HERE. The state of Nevada also is offering a COVID-19 test finding locator tool on its website at www.healthresponse.nv.gov.