COVID-19 testing now required for Caesars Entertainment employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All Caesars Entertainment employees in Clark County are now required to get tested for COVID-19, according to a statement from a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. This comes after the recent spike in cases across the county.

The statement reads, in part, “We thought mandatory testing would be a good way to identify employees who might be positive for COVID-19 without knowing it (i.e. asymptomatic) and wouldn’t realize they could be spreading the virus at work.”

Employees have until July 17 to get tested. According to the statement, employees will be “removed from the schedule if they fail to do so.”

Caesars Entertainment has been stepping up enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines as of late. CEO Tony Rodio told employees not wearing a mask is “grounds for termination” in an internal memo.