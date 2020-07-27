COVID-19 Testing: Moving from Texas Station to Cashman Field

Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state’s total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 testing operation at the Texas Station Hotel & Casino is closed this week and will reopen next week at a new location.

According to Clark County, due to the hot temperatures the operation, which was being staged in the hotel’s garage, is moving indoors to the Cashman Center and will be open on Tuesday Aug. 4.

“The new location at Cashman Center gives us the opportunity to move indoors out of the heat and into a more comfortable, customer-friendly setting,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The new testing site, which is operated by the county and other community partners, will be open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s set up on the north side of the facility in Exhibit Hall A at 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Because people are testing in record numbers, it is recommended that people who want a test make an appointment to reduce wait times. You will soon be able to make appointments for the testing at Cashman Field through UMC’s website. You can also call to make an appointment (702) 383-2619. Walk-up testing is also available but it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are grateful that our residents have responded to the call to be tested for COVID-19 in record numbers, and we will continue to make the process as easy and efficient for people as possible,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly, Chairman of the UMC Board of Trustees, whose district includes Cashman Center.

UMC announced last week that is is only testing people who are at the highest risk for getting COVID-19. Anyone, including children, can get a test at Cashman Field. This link also gives information on upcoming testing events.

Those with general questions about COVID-19 can call the health district’s Information Phone Line at (702) 759-INFO (4636), between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Anyone in need of social service support to self-isolate can contact Nevada 2-1-1 for resource referrals.