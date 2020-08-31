COVID-19 testing locations open across the valley for ‘Stop, Swab, & Go’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive COVID-19 testing event begins Monday. The 14-day free testing blitz will target some of the valley areas that are hardest hit by the virus.

“Stop, Swab, & Go” will provide 60,000 tests to those in the Las Vegas community through three testing sites, including one in the east valley at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The eastside has several Hispanic and other minority neighborhoods. Both drive-thru and walk-up testing will be offered at the east valley location from Monday, Aug. 31 through Sept. 18.

Clark County is trying to screen people who otherwise might not realize they are carrying the virus and could be spreading it.

All COVID-19 tests are free and anyone can get tested, even if they are not showing symptoms.

The other two testing sites include Fiesta Henderson and Texas Station. The testing will be conducted in the parking garages at those locations.

All sites are open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and they are self-administered swab tests.

