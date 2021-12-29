COVID-19 testing in high demand during holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Omicron concerns linger, more people are trying to make sure they don’t spread the virus.

Last week the Southern Nevada Health District conducted 8,000 tests at its sites, which is up 3,000 tests from the week prior.

The health district tells 8 News Now they are sending out testing results in about 48 hours but some people are receiving messages stating results could take seven days.

Amanda Ellis from E7 Testing clinic says they are also seeing more people.

“There is at least a 50 percent increase that we have seen recently with demand for PCR testing with the holidays and with the variant, there are people who want to make sure they are tested for small gatherings,” said Ellis.

She also tells 8 News Now that clinic PCR testing results can be done in about an hour which is why many people traveling out of the country are choosing to go to clinics to get their testing done.

The omicron variant now accounts for 19% of COVID cases in Clark County.