COVID-19 testing continues in East Las Vegas with next event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 testing is coming back to East Las Vegas. If you live in the area and want to get tested, events resume tomorrow at Roy Martin Middle School.

We have seen these pop-up sites for the past two weekends, with hundreds of people showing up.

The goal? To help this area hit hard by the virus.

While testing resumes tomorrow, organizers say there is a need for more locations to combat the virus.

“The reality is the more you test, the more numbers will go up,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

East Las Vegas, area code 89110, has nearly 2,000 positive COVID-19 tests. More than 400 were reported this past week.

According to @SNHDinfo area code 89110 has 419 new cases of #Covid19 reported in the past week, the total is just shy of 2000 for that zip code. @tsegerblom says more testing being done and that is showing the amount of cases in the hard hit area. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oXRMEKUJmu — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) July 23, 2020

“The truth is, we don’t have exact numbers, but the positives are unacceptable,” Segerblom expressed. “It is an underserved area.”

Segerblom says we may be seeing more cases because of the amount of testing being done at East Las Vegas pop-up testing sites over the past few weekends.

“We had crowds around the block before the doors opened. We ended up doing over twice what we anticipated.”

Last Saturday, 900 tests were done. State experts say with more tests being conducted, more tracing can happen. Contact tracing has accounted for 16% of cases in Nevada.

They tested 900 people at the pop-up site in East Las Vegas last Saturday. Two more weekends are planned. We talk to the county commissioner about getting a permanent site in the area @8NewsNow — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) July 23, 2020

“The tests are to result data, and the data is to drive intervention and action that is positive,” explained Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 response director. “And, that is a good thing.”

Sites are planned for two more weekends. More pop-ups and a permanent site are in the works, but finding locations isn’t easy.

“You kind of need a vacant building. Now that the fact the schools are not going to be open right away, I think we may be able to use those schools going forward, too,” said Segerblom. “We haven’t talked to the school district about that yet, but that may be one of our avenues.”

Testing at Roy Martin Middle School will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is needed, and there is no cost to you.

However, you must get there early. Last week, people started lining up as early as 5 a.m .