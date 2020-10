LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 testing site inside the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV is changing its schedule. The testing site will now be open Sunday through Thursday.

With the change, Clark County is offering tests seven days a week.

The UNLV site and Cashman Center are both open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The county encourages everyone to schedule appointments online, but walk-up testing is available.