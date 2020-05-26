COVID-19 testing available this weekend at Suncoast Casino parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another COVID-19 drive-thru test site will be available this weekend as testing continues to ramp up across Southern Nevada.

The city of Las Vegas, Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District and Boyd Gaming are partnering to host the two-day, drive-thru testing at Suncoast Hotel & Casino’s parking garage. It is located at 9090 Alta Drive.

DETAILS:

WHEN: May 29-30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The city says up to 500 tests will be performed on Friday and again on Saturday.

WHERE: First floor of the Suncoast parking garage

REQUIREMENTS: Proper identification and a phone number

TYPE OF TESTING: Self-administered nasal swab

COST: Free, open to everyone (including children)

APPOINTMENTS: No appointments are needed

Walk-up testing will also be available, organizers say.

Patients will receive a phone call with their test results within a week.

The city says that each person wanting to be tested must have their own roll-down window in the vehicle.

For more information on testing at the Suncoast, call (702) 759-1000.

In addition to the Suncoast site, the Southern Nevada Health District has additional testing sites during May through June, click here for more information.