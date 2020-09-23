COVID-19 testing available Sept. 25, Oct. 2 at Heritage Park Senior Facility

Coonavirus COVID-19 test with swab and tube. self test. test kit.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson residents will have two opportunities to receive a COVID-19 test at a facility close to them soon.

The City of Henderson is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer free COVID-19 tests on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Park Senior Facility, located at 300 S. Racetrack Road.

For this free testing event, individuals will need to make an appointment. Testing is walk-up and self-administered using a nasal swab.

Patients must bring a valid photo identification, wear a face covering at all times and practice social distancing.

The Southern Nevada Health District will provide positive test results directly to patients. All other results will be available by accessing the SNHD’s test results website.