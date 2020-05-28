COVID-19 testing available at Henderson Walmart starting May 29

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — COVID-19 testing will be available to the public by appointment on Friday, May 29, at the Walmart located at 540 Marks Street in Henderson.

The drive-thru site will accommodate first responders, health care providers, people with COVID-19 symptoms and those in high-risk groups without symptoms. According to a news release, test recipients must be 18 years or older and meet CDC and state and local testing criteria.

It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., as weather allows.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Henderson during this unprecedented time,” said Kevin Loscotoff, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Nevada in a press release. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Appointments should be made through Quest’s MyQuest online portal and app.

Once you arrive at the testing site, you will be required to wear a mask and stay in your car while eligibility is determined and your ID is checked. You will then self-administer a nasal swab test. Staff will be there to ensure the test is done correctly and collect samples.

Quest Diagnostics will process test samples and communicate results with patients, while Walmart pharmacists and associates will man the site.

If you have questions, please contact Quest Diagnostics’ COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.