COVID-19 testing available 6-days a week by appointment at UNLV Tropicana parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is another place where Las Vegas valley residents can go to get tested for the coronavirus. The new appointment-only COVID-19 testing operation is located at the UNLV Tropicana parking garage is open six days a week, Monday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site is located next to UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center off University Drive and Tropicana Avenue. Clark County and UMC are operating the site in partnership with Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL), the Nevada National Guard, and UNLV.

The operation opened Wednesday after relocating to the UNLV Tropicana parking garage from The Orleans Hotel and Casino. A total of 2,351 tests were conducted over the first two days of operation – 1,226 on Wednesday and 1,125 today.

The site’s capacity for testing is at about 1,200 appointments per day. Testing is available to anyone in the community, with or without symptoms.

There are no out-of-pocket costs to patients, including those who are uninsured. The site offers drive-thru testing for people arriving in enclosed vehicles. Those who drive up will remain in their cars during the sample collection process.

There’s also a walk-up testing area for pedestrians or patients arriving on bicycles or motorcycles.

Appointments can be scheduled online through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com or by calling Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) at (702) 795-4932, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients are asked to arrive about 15 minutes prior to their appointment time to get checked in and directed to a testing station.

“We are seeing a strong response from the public scheduling appointments to be tested at this site and others throughout the community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “As we begin Phase Two of our reopening in Nevada, it continues to be important for residents to take this virus seriously so we can keep our community safe, stay open, and work on rebuilding our economy.”

Officials stress that as businesses and facilities reopen, access to testing is critical for the community, and so is the public’s continued cooperation with practicing good hygiene, social distancing, wearing face coverings in public places, and other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“By staying home and practicing good hygiene and other measures, our community did an amazing job flattening the curve of cases we could have had here,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly, Chairman of the UMC Board of Trustees. “Without a vaccine, all of us need to recognize that COVID-19 continues to be a public health threat, and we need to do our part to help keep this virus at bay.”

The type of testing available at the UNLV Tropicana parking garage site is polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCR tests, which show whether someone currently has COVID-19.

After scheduling an appointment with UMC, patients receive information about how to access test results through UMConnect, UMC’s patient portal, through the MyChart app and website at https://umconnect.umcsn.com/. Results are typically available within 48 hours. Patients who register for testing with Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) can access to their COVID-19 test results by visiting www.cpllabs.com/sonicmyaccess or texting “CPL” to 66349 to sign up for the CPL portal. All results, positive or negative, are reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.

If patients test positive for the virus, they will be notified within a few days. Only positive patients will be notified. If patients do not receive notification of a positive test result, they can rest assured knowing that they tested negative.