COVID-19 testing advised if you gathered with others over the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you went to any sort of gathering over Christmas or New Year’s you should assume you have the COVID-19 virus.

Health officials say you should be tested five to seven days after being possibly exposed to the coronavirus. That means if you went to a New Year’s Eve party, now would be the time to get tested.

The state’s COVID-19 task force says we are seeing elevated levels of transmission in virtually every corner of Nevada.

Thousands of people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve creating the potential for the virus to spread. In addition, others likely gathered with family and friends at private homes. Health officials say, if that’s the case, you should limit contact with others and get tested.

“It was a risk to go out and gather on New Years Eve. The governor made that clear. At this time, we are focusing on making sure people know how to handle the next steps,” said Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 response director.

He reminded everyone that people can spread the virus without even showing symptoms. Cage said it’s best to assume you are a carrier until you get a negative test.

Clark County is making some changes to testing site hours starting next week.

Starting Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, Texas Station will operation three days a week and testing is being limited to 600 people on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Also, starting Monday, UNLV and Cashman Center will starting asking for insurance information. your provider will be billed for the test. You will not have to pay anything out of pocket for the test.

You can click here to find a testing location near you. This is a link to UMC with additional information on getting tested.