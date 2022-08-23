LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) – COVID-19 self-testing kits are now more readily available to the public across Southern Nevada thanks to the installation of test kit vending machines.

A new vending machine has been placed inside the Regional Government Center at 101 Civic Way, in Laughlin.

This is the third test kit vending machine in Clark County.

The test kits are free and are available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested in receiving a self-test kit from the new machine can register online.

COVID-19 self-test kit vending machine locations

Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center (lobby), 101 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV

Mesa View Regional Hospital (emergency department lobby), 1299 Bertha Howe Ave., Mesquite, NV

Funding for the new vending machines is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national initiative to address COVID-19 health disparities among populations that are at high risk for infection and who are underserved.

“Access to testing remains an important tool as we continue to experience COVID-19 infections in our

community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Testing provides people with information to take steps to protect themselves and their families. This

new site is another example of our continued partnership with Clark County in our continued response

to COVID-19.”