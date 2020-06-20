COVID-19 takes a toll on the local film industry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on many local businesses has been easy to see as store fronts and restaurants closed down. But some, such as the film industry, are not as visible.

Movies, where Las Vegas is the star, have been put on hold.

Thrillseekers Unlimited, a production company that provides stunt and action sports for films wishing to shoot in Las Vegas, has really felt the punch.

“I guess it was mid, maybe the third week of February. I just shot a pilot for HBO Max called ‘Vegas High,'” Rich Hopkins with Thrillseekers Unlimited said. “I had six more gigs on the slate and all it took was six emails to have those disappear.”

Hopkins was set to film episodes of Stephen King’s “The Stand” for CBS All Access. It’s a movie about a pandemic that threatens to destroy the world.

The coronavirus pandemic halted filming.

Hopkins says they shot a couple of days in Las Vegas in December, and then they were planning to come back at the end of February, early March.

“It’s about a global pandemic that wipes out the world. So the irony is our film shoot about a global pandemic was being shut down by a global pandemic, so I found that a little crazy,” Hopkins said.