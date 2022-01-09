COVID-19 surge in Las Vegas creating lack of testing options

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the omicron variant spreading rapidly, people across the valley are scrambling to find free Covid-19 testing. On Saturday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 392,971 cases of COVID-19 reported in Clark County, an increase of over 6,000 cases from the previous day. In addition, the Health District is reporting 15 deaths.

“One of my co-workers struggled for three days to find a place to test, and they ended up getting it, but we are still waiting on the result. It’s frustrating,” Araceli Gamboa said.

Arda Jackson, who arrived in line early at the YMCA Centennial Hills location, was turned away 30 minutes later after being told that they had run out of tests.

“My frustration is that they weren’t even open for an hour, and they ran out of tests,” Jackson said. “These people have to have some common sense that more than 30 people were going to want this test.”

As for free COVID-19 testing elsewhere, the Sam Boyd Stadium site opened on Sunday, Jan. 9th. The drive-thru Covid-19 testing site will be located off Russell Road and Broadbent Boulevard in the stadium’s parking lot.

Hours of operation will be from 5:30 p.m. till 10:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday.

On Sunday, YMCA said that they had restocked the COVID-19 tests.