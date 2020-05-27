COVID-19 strikes residents, staff at several nursing facilities in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New positive tests for COVID-19 increased from three residents to 13 at Lake Mead Health and Rehabilitation in information released Wednesday.

At Transitional Care of Las Vegas, nine new positive tests all came from staff members.

And three more facilities each reported at least one new positive test for both residents and staff members.

In all, nine facilities were listed with new cases in Wednesday’s report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Among the facilities on today’s report with the most COVID-19 cases:

College Park Rehabilitation Center reports one new resident case, now at a total of 57 positive tests among residents (33) and staff (24). Three residents have died.

reports one new resident case, now at a total of 57 positive tests among residents (33) and staff (24). Three residents have died. Life Care Center of South Las Vegas reports five new resident cases and one staff case for a total of 49 positive tests among residents (19) and staff (30). Two residents have died.

In less than a month, the statewide list of health care sites where employees or residents have tested positive for COVID-19 has grown from 51 on April 28 to 84 today. A dozen new sites are on the list since May 19.

An additional six sites regulated by the state of Nevada with positive tests are correctional facilities and prisons.

On Tuesday, Nevada passed 100 deaths and more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases at state-regulated facilities, more than a quarter of all deaths in the state.

See the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu to select the facility you want to see.