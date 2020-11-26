COVID-19 slows travel, but millions stick to holiday plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today is typically one of the busiest days to travel by car and plane. But this year, AAA expects a drop in travel.

If you have traveled the day before Thanksgiving, you know it can be a nightmare. People noticed less people on the roads Wednesday, and some say despite the virus, they still felt okay to travel.

“We didn’t catch any traffic going here,” said Louis Sambedro, who drove from California.

People traveling to the Las Vegas area by car say it was a smooth ride.

“We did not expect to be at this location at this hour,” Sambedro noted.

Kiley Merrill, who drove from Utah, shared, “We did not see too many on the road. Actually, we drove through last night … no, it wasn’t as bad as bad as it has been.”

Seven Magic Mountains proved to be a popular spot today.

As COVID-19 cases rise around the nation, states like Nevada are recommending people stay home. Some, like California, have travel restrictions in place.

AAA expects a 10% drop in travel, but people say they feel safe.

“We haven’t eaten out at all, only drive thrus,” said Merrill, “just trying to be extra careful, wearing masks.”

Two and a half million passengers are expected to fly.

McCarran International Airport has extra safety protocols in place. Only ticketed passengers are allowed inside.

“Everyone was wearing their masks, and even the flight attendants make them put it on if they are not, so I feel like we are safe,” shared on traveler.

People flying into Las Vegas say COVID did cross their mind, but it did not stop them from seeing family.

“Lines were very short,” said Kathie Joseph, who flew in from Georgia. “Everything moved smooth, go to the gate, that was fine.”

Joseph Watson, who came from Reno, shared, “The flight was the same. Everybody was close together, so that was pretty crazy. Other than that it was pretty regular.”

McCarran is asking people to arrive and park early due to extra safety measures in place.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are not recommending travel during the holiday, Nevada’s statewide “pause’ did not implement any new travel restrictions.

If you do travel, you are urged to take precautions.