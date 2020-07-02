COVID-19 response team discusses upswing in cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 cases rise in Nevada, the state’s coronavirus task force is updating its efforts to slow the spread. It held a meeting Thursday morning.

The latest data from the state shows cases are growing at a rate of 3.5% which is more than twice what it was at the end of May and state officials anticipate more cases in the coming weeks.

Testing has increased and businesses in are in Phase 2 of the reopening.

The state conducted field observations this week and determined three out of four businesses are complying with the state guidelines but the highest not-compliance rate was found in bars and national brand retail stores. Gov. Sisolak has made it mandatory to wear face masks in public.

Some recent statistics show cases have shifted to a younger age group and the virus has increased significantly in the Hispanic community. Hispanics make now make up 63% of cases compared to 40% a month prior.

The state’s COVID-19 response director talked about the growing rate of cases.

“For the seven-day period ending on July 1, 2020, cases are growing at a rate of 3.5% or 608 new cases per day. For comparison, the growth rate for the seven-day period ending May 31 was 1.4% or 116 cases per day,” said Caleb Cage, state of Nevada COVID-19 response director.

The Southern Nevada Health District is encourage people to social distance and wear a mask if they gather for the holiday weekend. According to the district, being outdoors helps reduce the risk but it doesn’t eliminate it.