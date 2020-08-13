COVID-19 pop-up testing site opens Thursday in east Las Vegas valley, to target high concentration area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People started lining at 5 a.m. Thursday at a pop-up site in east Las Vegas to get tested for COVID-19.

This is part of a larger effort to expand testing in communities of color facing a disproportionate impact, specifically the Hispanic community.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District’s zip code map, there are areas on the east side of the Las Vegas valley that are showing higher rates of coronavirus.

Zip code map of coronavirus cases. (Credit: Southern Nevada Health District)

There are five zip codes showing higher concentrations of coronavirus cases including the 89121 zip code where a pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday morning.

The pop-up site is at Jerome Mack Middle School, located at 4250 E. Karen Avenue off Lamb Boulevard and begins testing at 8 a.m. The tests are self-administered and no appointment is necessary. They plan to do 400 tests and will also be open on Friday.

In addition to testing at Mack Middle School, neighborhood testing events also are being offered at three senior center locations this week and next. The senior center sites will have 200 self-administered nasal swab tests available at each testing location on each date on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 8 a.m. No appointments are needed. The schedule is as follows: