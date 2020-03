LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For many in the ‘Silver State,’ the mountains feel like home but Governor Sisolak’s stay home Nevada declaration means climbers must stay off the rocks.

One local professional, who can’t wait to reach the summit again, is counting down the days until a sense of normalcy has returned for climbers looking for that adrenaline rush.

8 News Now sports anchor Kevaney Martin has the story.