COVID-19 pandemic leads to calmer Black Friday across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So, what is Black Friday looking like here in the valley? Stores opened early to shoppers Friday morning.

But it was not the normal stampede of customers we’ve become used to seeing in previous years.

Throughout the morning, our crew saw employees running out with curbside orders.

Retailers had a few strategies to avoid massive crowds during the pandemic: no door buster deals, curbside pickup and deals online.

Televisions will be the hot item this year, according to a group that tracks product sales. NPD Group says practical items like televisions, computer monitors and keyboards will be hot sellers.

That follows a recent trend of customers buying those things to help them work from home.

One customer told 8 News Now he got a great deal on a 65-inch Sony OLED TV. He said it was discounted $1,000.

But, you should remember that deals are also available online.

“A lot of the stuff that’s in store you don’t even need to shop in person, you can just buy it and pick it up within half an hour or so if they have it,” said shopper Rafael Campos.

8 News Now also talked with one woman who said she woke up early enough to make this year her first time shopping at 5 a.m.

“I just happened to get up to use the restroom. I decided to eat some turkey and dressing for breakfast and that’s it. Let me come on over to best buy. So that’s where I am now,” said shopper Jackie Shine. “Don’t forget to eat your turkey and dressing for breakfast. With the gravy.”

You can’t forget about the gravy, that’s if you still have any left over from last night.

There was a line of about 60 customers who waited for Best Buy to open this morning.

This is a tradition for many, but analysts are expecting a slower season this year.

Here in Nevada, the “Retail Association” says brick-and-mortar sales could drop anywhere between 3-percent and 8-percent from last year.