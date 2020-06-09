COVID-19 pandemic impacts new home construction market

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New numbers show the impact of the coronavirus on local housing. According to a report released by “Las Vegas Realtors,” the housing market in Southern Nevada fared well, despite COVID-19.

The average single-family home is now going for $315,000, more than 5% compared to this time last year. Condos and townhomes cost $185,000, on average, up 3% from May 2019.

But despite these numbers, experts expect to see a slowdown in construction around the Valley soon. They are optimistic it won’t last long.

This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic, when construction continued as it was deemed essential.

8 News Now spoke with market experts who told us the public health crisis caused a lot of transactions to fall through, but buyers can now actually get a new home faster.

“The downside of that was the cancellations, as you can imagine, after the pandemic did hit,” said Nat Hodgson of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.

Weekly sales dropped substantially as canceled transactions spiked from 28% to 79%. Those homes still had to be built, but now there are more move-in ready homes available.

“You might be getting a premium because it is move-in ready, and someone needs a house,” explained Hodgson.

Hodgson said when it comes to sales, the new home market is already improving.

“We hit the bottom pretty quick, unlike 2009, it took us a 9-year period to come up. This is already coming up.”

Permits for new construction are down about 50%, which means construction will slow during the summer. Hodgson hopes construction picks back up by fall.

Those homes are ready to go, someone has picked out everything, so now they just sit,” said real estate agent Courtney Bentley.

Bentley said if you want a new home, you may be able to get into one quicker.

“There is so much more value in the southwest and northwest,” revealed Bentley. She said she sees a lot of interest in growing areas.

“They are seeing so much growth, tons of new homes, great value.”

As far as new homes, the experts say there is no major price difference for new homes as of now. They don’t see a big change in the future either.