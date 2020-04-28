COVID-19 pandemic delays opening of Henderson splash pads

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The temperature is heating up, but children in Henderson will have to wait a little while longer before they can cool off at the splash pads. The City of Henderson announced Tuesday that therewouldl be a delay in opening the city’s splash pads.

The splash pads were supposed to open on May 1, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Governor Steve Sisolak’s guidelines on social distancing, that date has changed.

A message from the city said, “We know you love the splash pads – we love them too! We will have them open as soon as we receive approval, and it is safe to do so. We are in this together! #HendersonCares”

The City of Henderson has yet to announce an official date of when the splash pads will open up.