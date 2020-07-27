COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths mount at care facilities in Nevada

St. Joseph Transitional Rehabilitation Center on Charleston Boulevard, just across the street from University Medical Center. (Google)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada’s positive tests for COVID-19 have risen dramatically, the state’s most vulnerable have paid a deadly price. In the week ending on July 24, 17 new deaths were reported at nursing homes, assisted living and rehabilitation hospitals.

Washoe County’s Stone Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care reported seven deaths. The facility had not reported any COVID-19 cases at all until early July. Now there have been a total of 34 positive tests from residents and nine from staff members.

In the Las Vegas area, three deaths were reported at Del Mar Gardens in Henderson, along with 17 new positive tests from residents. The site now has a total of 61 COVID-19 cases among residents and 18 among staff. A total of six residents have died.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Henderson reported two COVID-19 deaths, now a total of eight among residents. Cases at Encompass have been tilted toward staff, with 51 positive tests compared to 27 positives from residents. But residents have much more to fear: eight residents have died.

At Legacy House of Centennial Hills in the northwest valley, there have been just 15 positive tests — 13 residents and two staffers. But two residents have died.

St. Joseph Transitional Rehab reports one new death involving a resident, and also the first death of a staff member. St. Joseph, which is across the street from University Medical Center, is also a relative newcomer to the list, but devastating numbers have been reported since the start of July: Five resident deaths, one staff death, 43 resident cases and 58 staff cases.

St. Joseph has now ascended to the No. 2 spot on the state’s list of facilities with the most COVID-19 positive tests. The Heights of Summerlin is at the top of the list:

Other facilities reporting in the past week that a resident has died: Lake Mead Health and Rehab and Muri Stein Hospital.

In addition, 14 sites that had never been listed with a positive test have now appeared for the first time. The list has grown to nearly 150 sites, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes, child care facilities and correctional facilities.

All the sites are regulated by the State of Nevada, and reporting by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services allows anyone to look at current statistics.

See the DHHS dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu at top left to select the facility you want to see.