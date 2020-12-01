COVID-19 numbers continue to climb; officials say surge expected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday’s report shows our state had more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. We’ve seen that number sit at over 1,000 for almost 30 days now.

Since March, there have been more than 152,000 cases and 2,100 deaths.

Here in Clark County, we claim about 1,100 of those new daily cases. Four new deaths were also reported.

Today, the recovery rate sits at just under 85%.

With those rising numbers, hospitals are getting full. Remember in July when they were strained? The numbers are worse now and continue to climb.

It will take weeks to learn what impact Thanksgiving weekend will have.

The test positivity rate is over 17%, the highest since the start of the pandemic. It is considered too high at 5%.

Hospitalizations are also at a record high.

In a call with Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, he pointed to a 275% increase in hospitalizations over the last 30 days. A surge is expected.

“According to the federal and state health officials, with the current growth rates and case rates and several factors, such as cold weather, leading to more indoor activities and back-to-back holidays, numbers are likely to surge in the coming weeks,” said Cage.

We will not know how Thanksgiving Day and the long weekend helped spread the virus even more because there is that possible 14-day incubation period. This means, if someone gets tested today after being exposed to the virus on Thanksgiving and the test comes back negative, they can still positive up to 14 days after.

The stay-ay-home pause issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak began last Tuesday. It is three weeks long.

The governor said he wants to avoid another shutdown, especially because Nevada’s economy relies so heavily on tourism. But if the numbers do not go down, we could see additional restrictions.