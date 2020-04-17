COVID-19 Nevada testing lab will partner UMC, Abu Dhabi backing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A unique partnership will bring Nevada’s first high-volume COVID-19 testing laboratory for patient samples from hospitals, doctor’s offices, curbside-testing locations and health care providers throughout the state.

The lab will be developed with University Medical Center. COVID-19 testing limitations have been among Nevada’s biggest barriers in identifying positive cases. Tests done outside of commercial labs often take longer to be processed.

The Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force announced the partnership with United Arab Emirates in a Thursday news release. The partnership grew out of task force chairman Jim Murren’s contacts.

The UAE provided the opportunity to participate in “an innovative genomic study of the COVID-19 coronavirus using technology created by G42,” a leading technology company in Abu Dhabi.

The Task Force is also working with Renown Regional Medical Center and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory to develop additional high-volume capacity in Northern Nevada, according to the news release.

The partnership extends to a long-term research collaboration with UAE and is backed by funding from the UAE and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

In a statement contained in the news release, the crown prince said:

The United Arab Emirates and the United States have a long-standing relationship, forged on mutual support, collaboration and respect. Today, as in the future, we stand by the people of the United States and trust they will overcome the current situation shortly. The UAE will continue to provide its support to the international community and promote stronger relationships between countries with the goal of increasing the effectiveness of the global response to the current crisis.

UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said, “We are proud of UMC’s ability to build upon our extensive laboratory capabilities, to work with G42 and our other partners in Clark County and throughout our State to collectively strive to keep our residents and visitors safe and healthy.”