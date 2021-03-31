COVID-19 Mitigation Update: Officials concerned about rise of UK variant in Nevada, one reason given for slow reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District representatives provided updated vaccine information today during their 1 p.m. virtual meeting.

During today’s COVID-19 update with local and state health officials, concerns were expressed regarding the recent rise of the UK variant in Nevada and the impact it could have in the state.

The director of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force added that while the current vaccines show positive signs against this variant, this concern is another reason why the state says it is slowly reopening.

Officials were asked about Pfizer’s latest report stating that a vaccine trial proved it can be a powerful protection in adolescents ages 12-15. Candice McDaniel, Bureau Chief of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health replied:

“As they are able to publish the data, it goes through the FDA process, the advisory committee on immunization practices…we will lean on those recommendations and what that data shows, as we move through that particular age population,” said McDaniel.

On April 5, officials say vaccinations will be open to all Nevadans, but you are still encouraged to book an appointment.