COVID-19 laundry project offers complimentary laundry services for Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free laundry service! Current Initiatives will wash and dry approximately 800 loads of clothes and linens for Las Vegas residents at three local laundromats this weekend.

The average cost of eight laundry loads is nearing $35, so many families are forced to choose between paying bills and washing their clothes. Because of that Current is hosting its Laundry Project to lift a burden many families experience.

The Laundry Project COVID-19 Relief Effort kicked off in the Tampa Bay area in March, and organizers are excited to bring its efforts back to Las Vegas residents.

Fees are paid for while volunteers assist with laundry services, entertain children and create a caring space at the laundromat.

Downtown Faith, Underground Faith, and The River Las Vegas are sponsors for the weekend projects. Community members can get involved by donating supplies, including detergent, quarters (rolls of $10), one-gallon Ziploc bags, garbage bags, coloring books, crayons, fabric softener, and laundry baskets.

Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Coin Laundry #5 – 1748 E Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104

Las Vegas Coin Laundry #6 – 1200 W Owens Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106

Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.