COVID-19 impacts African-American community at an alarming rate, PSA with key prevention tips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Public Communications partnered with Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly to create a television PSA to raise awareness on how COVID-19 is impacting the African-American community in Las Vegas and across the country.

The television PSA emphasizes how people of color and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and asthma are contracting the virus at an alarming rate. The PSA shared helpful tips to prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

“…Stay at home as much as possible. Your safety and the safety of our community depends on it,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly in the PSA.

The PSA is offering these key prevention tips:

Wash your hands. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect. Clean frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wear a cloth face-covering in public. A cloth mask to cover your nose and mouth helps prevent you and others from unknowingly spreading the virus to others.

The PSA is also posted on Clark County’s YouTube channel.

In addition to the PSA above, a radio PSA was created and released on Friday.

Please share the video to raise awareness on this widely discussed and important issue.