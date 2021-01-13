COVID-19 fears cause some people to put plans to have babies on hold; Nurx saw 50% increase in birth control use

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With millions of people continuing to be encouraged to stay home because of the pandemic, many people have been playfully predicting a baby boom. Especially at the nine-month mark. But the coronavirus pandemic is turning out to be a baby bust.

With all the fear and uncertainty, both from COVID-19 and of its economic impact, experts say many people who were thinking of having a baby are putting those plans on hold, and those who don’t want to get pregnant are being extra cautious.

Nurx, the largest digital practice for women’s health, says it saw a 50% increase in requests for birth control prescriptions when the pandemic hit in March and a 40% increase in demand for the morning-after pill.

“Everything from financial insecurity fears to going into the hospital giving birth during this time; a whole host of reasons the underlying increase in contraception.”

There are lots of studies that prove a direct link between an economic downturn and birth rates going back all the way to the great recession. A decade ago, states where the recession was most severe, experienced the largest drops in births.

Researchers at the Brookings institution have forecast that there could be half a million fewer babies born in America this year.