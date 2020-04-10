COVID-19 fatality rate in Southern Nevada has climbed to 3.5%

FILE – In this March 23, 2020, file photo, medical employees demonstrate testing, at a coronavirus test center for public service employees, during a media presentation in Munich, Germany. Labs were quick to ramp up their testing capacity and now experts say up to 500,000 tests can be conducted in Germany per week. That quick work, coupled with the country’s large number of intensive care unit beds and its early implementation of social distancing measures, could be behind Germany’s relatively low death toll. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fatality rate for Southern Nevadans who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen this week, and currently sits at 3.5% — 75 deaths out of 2,144 confirmed cases.

That’s a slight drop from Thursday, when the rate hit 3.53%.

The rate was at 2.26% on March 27, when the Southern Nevada Health District was reporting 10 deaths. As deaths mounted, the fatality rate had reached 3.4% on April 8.

In Southern Nevada, strains on testing supplies mean that a lot of people who want to be tested for COVID-19 have not had the opportunity. Officials have said consistently that we are likely to see many more positive tests.

The problems that have prevented testing are also keeping the fatality rate higher than it would be if the medical community could perform more tests.