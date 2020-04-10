COVID-19 fatality rate in Southern Nevada has climbed to 3.5%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fatality rate for Southern Nevadans who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen this week, and currently sits at 3.5% — 75 deaths out of 2,144 confirmed cases.
That’s a slight drop from Thursday, when the rate hit 3.53%.
The rate was at 2.26% on March 27, when the Southern Nevada Health District was reporting 10 deaths. As deaths mounted, the fatality rate had reached 3.4% on April 8.
The website worldometer.com provides a look at larger populations, and breakdowns by age groups and gender. See that information here.
In Southern Nevada, strains on testing supplies mean that a lot of people who want to be tested for COVID-19 have not had the opportunity. Officials have said consistently that we are likely to see many more positive tests.
The problems that have prevented testing are also keeping the fatality rate higher than it would be if the medical community could perform more tests.