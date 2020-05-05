COVID-19 drive-thru testing available in Laughlin next week

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Laughlin residents will have the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 next week.

Clark County, in collaboration with the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, Southern Nevada Health District and other community partners, will offer appointment-only, drive-thru testing in Laughlin on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12-13.

TESTING INFORMATION

The drive-thru testing site will be at the Aquarius Casino Resort, located at 1900 South Casino Drive.

The testing, which will take place inside the valet area of the resort’s parking garage from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. next week, and is free and open to Laughlin residents only.

REGISTER FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Beginning Wednesday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Laughlin residents may call to register and make an appointment for a test by calling (702) 298-2214, extension 4 or 5. Pre-registration by phone is required and can be made from May 6-8. Appointments made will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clark County says 500 tests will be available each day.

HOW TESTING WILL WORK

Laughlin residents who book tests for next week must present identification. The county says testing recipients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes ahead of their scheduled appointments.

The type of testing being offered at the site is polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCR tests, which show whether someone currently has the coronavirus.