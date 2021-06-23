COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across US; SNHD detects 13 cases locally

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get vaccinated — that is the message from health officials, as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the United States.

As this is happening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports young adults are the least likely age group to be vaccinated. This puts them more at risk of contracting these contagious strains.

Opinions vary for young adults on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“A lot of my friends are split; a lot of my office is split,” said Andrew Leavitt, who is not vaccinated. “It’s a lot closer to 50/50 than I thought it would have been.”

Leavitt has dealt with hypertension since he was a kid. He is currently on the fence, after previous reports of blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine caused him to worry about the effects of it on his health.

“Every other day I’m contemplating, ‘maybe I should just go get the darn thing,’” Leavitt said. “It really is something that I debate pretty much at least weekly guaranteed, if not daily, if not every other day.”

For some young adults like 18-year-old Brodie Schulein-Rivkin, his battle with asthma was his catalyst for getting the vaccine.

“I’m more prone to severe symptoms of COVID-19,” said Schulein-Rivkin. “So, ultimately, I just make sure I was safe as well as everyone else around me.”

Health officials say the lack of vaccines can also be attributed to young people not thinking the virus will impact them, but as the fast-spreading delta variant hits the U.S., doctors say that is not the case.

“As we see more confirmed cases in the younger population, we are, as these new variants pop up, going to see more hospitalizations in the younger population,” said Dr. Christina Madison of Roseman University.

Dr. Madison says the delta variant does not care about age, and as adolescents and young adults head back to school in the fall, a lack of vaccines could cause even more spread.

“I know people want to get back to some sense of normalcy, but we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and as much as we think we’re done with this virus, this virus is not done with us,” said Dr. Madison.

At this time, the Southern Nevada Health District says they do not have enough evidence the show the delta variant is significantly impacting case counts in Clark County. At their last check, 13 cases of the delta variant were found.

As variants spread across the state and U.S., they encourage all eligible adults to get the vaccine.