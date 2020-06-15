COVID-19 deaths and outbreaks keep coming at state-regulated health care facilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of new positive tests and COVID-19 deaths has slowed at Nevada-regulated facilities, but residents and staff are still seeing outbreaks.

Information from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is reported on a dashboard, and cases are sometimes reported after patients have already recovered. Since our last report on June 5, 72 new positive tests and 13 deaths have been reported by DHHS. Currently, there are 1,361 positive tests at all the facilities the state regulates, which includes correctional facilities — a small percentage of all cases. A total of 129 people have died.

Here are some of the details:

Arbors Memory Care (Sparks) — Three residents have died, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths at Arbors to 14. A total of 39 people have tested positive — 33 residents and 6 staff members.

In addition to deaths, these reports of new positive tests stood out in information released since June 5:

Life Care Center of Las Vegas — 8 new postive tests among residents. (Totals: Deaths: 1 resident; Positive tests: 46 residents, 8 staff members)

In addition, DHHS has added 10 new health care facilities to the list with positive tests — places that had never seen a positive test before June 5. Among those, Well Care Foundation Community Triage Center in Washoe County reported 8 positive tests.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports COVID-19 cases and deaths on a dashboard. See the full interactive report below, and use the pop-up menu to view individual facilities. The dashboard now notes the number of cases that were “imported” — people who were known COVID-19 positive when they were admitted.