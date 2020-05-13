COVID-19 death rate highest in Northeast US — MAP comparing all states

A boy wears a protective mask at the funeral procession for a police officer in Overland Park, Kan., on, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Statistics show people with COVID-19 in Nevada are dying at a rate of about 10 for every 100,000 people in the state

Data from May 10 by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation compares states using the statistic. Overall, the US average is 24.5 per 100,000.

New York has the worst rate, by far, with 137.5 deaths per 100,000 population. The Northeast US has the highest rates.

The interactive map below shows information for each state. Hover to see the rate.

The Top 10 highest rates:

New York — 137.5 New Jersey — 103.3 Connecticut — 81.2 Massachusetts — 75.5 Louisiana — 50.2 District of Columbia — 49.4 Michigan — 47.1 Rhode Island — 41.4 Pennsylvania — 30.3 Illinois — 26.5

California is far down the list at 6.9 per 100,000 people. Arizona has a rate of 7.7, and Utah is at 2.1. For more information on COVID-19 cases in the area surrounding Clark County, see our regional report.

Washington state, site of many early COVID-19 outbreaks has a rate of 12.8 per 100,000 people.